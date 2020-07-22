Bihar: RJD MLA from Buxar booked for opening cricket tournament

MLA Shambhu Nath Yadav MLA Shambhu Nath Yadav

An RJD legislator from Bihar’s Buxar has been booked after he opened a cricket tournament and participated in it, thus violating social distancing norms in effect to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Brahmpur MLA Shambhu Nath Yadav was booked after he opened the cricket tournament on Sunday. A video of the MLA falling down while attempting a shot had gone viral, prompting the local police to take action against him and others.

BJP leader Sunil Ram too faced the ire of the authorities after his supporters beat drums and burst firecrackers after he tested negative for the virus on Sunday.

Ram, from Teghra in Begusarai, was booked by police, along with 15 others.

Meanwhile, 10 people in Nalanda’s Bokana village were booked for organising a dance show on Monday night, Deputy Superintendent of Police (law and order) Sanjay Kumar said. The police said arms were also being displayed during the programme.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd