RJD foundation day: Tejashwi puts up solidarity show with brother, slams media, Nitish

Amid speculation about the entry of former health minister Tej Pratap Yadav’s wife Aishwarya into politics, Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Prasad Yadav said that despite problems like corruption and rising crime in the state, the media and political rivals were only interested in whether “bahu” (daughter-in-law) would enter politics.

Tej Pratap and Tejashwi walked in together for the party’s 22nd foundation day function on Thursday. Reiterating his stand on the “JD (U)’s no entry” into Grand Alliance, Tejashwi said that even if Nitish Kumar offered him the “position of chief minister, he would not take it”. While RJD chief Lalu Prasad is in Mumbai for health reasons, former CM Rabri Devi could not attend the function. This is the first time when neither Lalu nor Rabri made it to the party’s foundation day event.

Tej Pratap’s wife Aishwarya Rai too did not attend the function. The presence of her picture on the party’s posters near the RJD’s office and Rabri Devi’s residence has triggered speculation that Aishwarya would contest the next Lok Sabha election from Saran, currently represented by BJP’s Rajiv Pratap Rudy.

Saran has traditionally been an RJD bastion. Aishwarya, as per RJD insiders, makes a strong contender with her background of being the daughter-in-law of former CM Lalu Prasad and grand daughter of former CM Daroga Rai.

Tej Pratap, whose purported Facebook post last week and clarifications later had fuelled talks of a growing rift between brothers, tried to present a show of solidarity at the party’s foundation by crowning the younger brother with a “mukut”. “Some anti-social elements have been trying to cause a rift between brothers. Let me warn them that

I will give such an injection in their roots that they would dry up,” said Tej Pratap. Tej Pratap again spoke of playing Krishna for “Arjun” — referring to his brother. “Tejashwi came into politics only after I had shown my virat roop (colossal form),” said Tej. Tejashwi reciprocated by saying he had always sought the blessings of his elder brother.

Addressing the event, Tejashwi slammed the BJP, the JD (U) and the media. “There are several serious problems like those of farmers, corruption and rising crime… There have been killings of RTI activists. But all are interested in whether bahu would join politics or not. The job of media is to give news and not views,” said Tejashwi.

Reiterating that there is no question of accepting the JD (U) back in Grand Alliance, he said, “It is quite possible that some Congress MLAs have soft corner for Nitish. But what is the guarantee that Nitish Kumar won’t take another turn after taking away our votes. If I happen to talk to Rahul Gandhi, I will surely take this up”.

Taking a dig at Nitish, Tejashwi said, “If Nitish Kumar decides to retire from politics and JD (U) comes to us, we will think over it… But we are not power-hungry. Had it been so, I could have asked my father to have an alliance with BJP to make me CM. But we are here to fight the BJP tooth and nail. Now even if Nitish chacha offers to make me CM, I would not take it”.

