Bihar: RJD endorses Tejashwi Prasad Yadav as CM nominee

Tejashwi Prasad Yadav Tejashwi Prasad Yadav

The RJD on Tuesday endorsed the candidature of Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, currently Leader of Opposition, as the party’s CM nominee for 2020 Assembly polls.

The two-day national convention of the RJD —- which concluded on Tuesday —- also hailed the election of senior leader Jagdanand Singh as state party president and re-election of Lalu Prasad as RJD national president.

Former health minister and Tejashwi’s elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav said he was committed to see his ‘Arjuna’ take the Bihar crown.

Tejashwi targeted Bihar CM Nitish Kumar over the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB). “I will no longer call him uncle. He is Chief Minister and I will address him by his designation… We are surprised at how he has changed his stance on the CAB,” he said.

He cautioned party leaders against Nitish’s possible attempts to “divide RJD”. “I have heard about JD(U) contacting some of our leaders. You should be cautious,” said Tejashwi.

He said that Nitish, unlike his father Lalu, had been “unforgiving”.

