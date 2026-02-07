Bihar revenue officers call off strike after govt restores deputy collector land reforms post

Over 1,000 revenue and circle officers in Bihar ended their strike after the state government agreed to restore the deputy collector land reforms post to the Bihar Revenue Service.

Written by: Santosh Singh
2 min readFeb 7, 2026 11:39 AM IST
The move clears the way for resumption of land survey and digitisation work across the state.Over 1,000 Bihar revenue and circle officers have called off their strike after the government restored the DCLR post to BRS. (Representative image)
Over 1,000 revenue officers (ROs) and circle officers (COs), who had been on strike since February 2, called off their strike after the state government agreed to restore the position of deputy collector, land reforms (DCLR) to the Bihar Revenue Service (BRS). ROs and COs will return to duty from Friday.

The state government had withdrawn government vehicles of COs during the strike, impacting the online statewide land survey and digitisation work. The state has 537 ROs and an equal number of COs. BRS officials had gone on strike after the state government created a new post of sub-divisional revenue officer (SRO) and moved all key DCLR positions to the Bihar Administrative Service. As per BRS Rules, 2016, the promotion ladder in the service is from RO to CO to DCLR.

The Bihar Revenue Service Association (BIRSA), which held a meeting on Thursday, announced the decision to call off the strike after the state government conceded its primary demand of restoring the DCLR post to BRS. BIRSA president Anand Kumar said in a written statement: “The DCLR position is being taken back from the General Administration Department with immediate effect and restored to BRS. Bihar Administrative Service officers will no longer be posted as DCLR. The government has also ensured that 101 new DCLR posts will go to BRS only.”

BIRSA, which had otherwise opposed the creation of the SRO post, agreed to the state government’s decision on its creation. The SRO, a position senior to DCLR, will incorporate land survey monitoring and other functions to justify its role.

