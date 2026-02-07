Bihar revenue officers call off strike after govt restores deputy collector land reforms post

Over 1,000 Bihar revenue and circle officers have called off their strike after the government restored the DCLR post to BRS. (Representative image)

Over 1,000 revenue officers (ROs) and circle officers (COs), who had been on strike since February 2, called off their strike after the state government agreed to restore the position of deputy collector, land reforms (DCLR) to the Bihar Revenue Service (BRS). ROs and COs will return to duty from Friday.

The state government had withdrawn government vehicles of COs during the strike, impacting the online statewide land survey and digitisation work. The state has 537 ROs and an equal number of COs. BRS officials had gone on strike after the state government created a new post of sub-divisional revenue officer (SRO) and moved all key DCLR positions to the Bihar Administrative Service. As per BRS Rules, 2016, the promotion ladder in the service is from RO to CO to DCLR.