Bihar Rajya Sabha polls: NDA set to clinch 4 seats but AIMIM and BSP hold key to fifth. Here’s why

While the ruling NDA looks set to clinch four seats out of five in Bihar in the March 16 Rajya Sabha elections, the opposition RJD-led alliance is hoping to wrest at least one.

The contest for the fifth seat hinges on numbers.

Each candidate requires 41 votes to win. Considering its strength of 202 MLAs in the 243-member Assembly, it will be smooth sailing for the NDA in four seats. To secure the fifth seat, it will need the support of just three additional MLAs.

The RJD-led Mahagathbandhan has 35 MLAs and it will require the support of six MLAs to be in a position to send at least one representative to the Rajya Sabha.