Bihar rains: 13 dead, heavy showers likely to continue till tomorrow

At least 13 people have been killed in rain-related incidents over the last 48 hours as three districts in Bihar experienced heavy rainfall. The heavy downpour has disrupted normal life, with businesses downing shutters and rail and road traffic movement affected.

Three people died in Bhagalpur as the boundary wall of a temple collapsed, while as many were buried alive when a house caved in the Khanjarpur area. In Danapur, on the outskirts of Patna, four people — three women and a one-year-old — died after a tree fell on an autorickshaw carrying them.

The weather department has forecast heavy rainfall for the city till September 30. The Patna district administration has ordered the closure of all schools till Tuesday.

The IMD has reported that the state has received more than 200 mm of rainfall since Friday evening, which was “totally unexpected”, said Pratyay Amrit, Principal Secretary, Disaster Management department.

Amrit also expressed concern over floodwaters entering several power sub-stations and affecting the functioning of sump houses in the long run.

“It was unexpected. The weather department had last week predicted heavy rainfall for many parts of Bihar but not Patna. We are trying our best to rescue people from inundated areas with the help of NDRF and SDRF. The sump houses are working overtime. However, water entering power sub-stations poses a challenge,” Amrit said.

“In the event of water entering a sub-station, power has to be disconnected to avoid major casualties. The sump houses then become dependent on diesel. But the availability of fuel is finite and if heavy rainfall persists, pumping out water from inundated streets could be hampered drastically,” he added.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who reviewed the situation and took an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas on Friday, said necessary arrangements were being made for the affected people.

“There has been heavy rainfall in some areas since yesterday & water in Ganga river is rising constantly. But there are proper arrangements and administration is at the spot & making all the efforts to help people.,” the Chief Minister said.

“Such a situation is not in any one’s hand, it’s a natural thing. Arrangements are being done to provide drinking water to all. Also, arrangements are being made for community kitchens for the flood-affected people,” he added.

East Central Railway cancels 30 trains

The East Central Railway (ECR), which is headquartered in Hajipur, cancelled as many as 30 trains on Sunday, with many being shortly terminated or operated through alternative routines because of flooding in Patna and its surrounding areas.

The list of cancelled or shortly terminated trains has been given on their Twitter account.

ECR officials added that rail traffic was suspended on the Darbhanga-Samastipur section as tracks at some places got inundated due to heavy rain, leaving at least three trains stranded.

At least 45 people killed in UP, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, and Punjab

Meanwhile, incessant showers continued to lash Uttar Pradesh. At least 35 lives were lost in rain-related incidents since Friday, the state government said. While 25 of them died on Saturday, 10 lost their lives on Friday.

The meteorological department said heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over eastern UP on Sunday.

In Uttarakhand, six pilgrims from Punjab, who were on their way to the Himalayan shrine of Hemkund Sahib, were killed when a huge rock fell on their vehicle in Tehri district following a landslip triggered by heavy rains, officials said.

Also, three deaths each were reported from Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, while one person died in Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, late-night showers in Delhi and parts of NCR brought down the temperature by a notch on Sunday morning. Light rains or drizzle is expected to continue during the day, the Indian Meteorological Department said in a statement.