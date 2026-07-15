No more middlemen? Bihar will offer property registry at doorstep for senior citizens

Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary has launched a doorstep registration service for seniors aged 75 years and above.

In a bid to reform Bihar’s land registry system and ease the burden on elderly citizens, Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary has launched a doorstep registration service for seniors aged 75 years and above.

Under this initiative, called Sabka Samman, Jeevan Aasan (Respect for All, Easy Living), eligible citizens no longer need to physically visit crowded, chaotic registration offices to register land, flats, or plots. Instead, they can complete the entire process from home via a mobile registry network. The service was inaugurated at the Hajipur registration office last week.

To access the service, senior citizens must first book an online slot on the official e-registration portal. Once the slot is booked and the applicant’s age is verified, a Mobile Registration Unit, equipped with internet-enabled laptops, biometric scanners, webcams, and digital signature pads, is dispatched to their residence.