A professor in Bihar was thrashed for a post on Vajpayee. Now there are two FIRs against him

Two police complaints have been filed against an assistant professor of Mahatma Gandhi Central University (MGCU) less than a week after he was assaulted by a group of people allegedly over a Facebook post about former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

One of the complaints has been filed by a local resident who claims that the Facebook post by assistant professor Sanjay Kumar hurt sentiments because it was critical of the former prime minister. The other complaint lodged against the assistant professor was by a university colleague under SC & ST Act, accusing him of harassment.

Ranjit Yadav, a resident of Lakshmipur village, lodged a complaint Monday accusing Kumar of intentionally insulting a person to provoke violence and making statements to promote public mischief, a police official said.

The other FIR was lodged against Kumar on Sunday at a scheduled caste police station by fellow MGCU professor Dinesh

Vyas. Vyas has filed the complaint against Kumar and another university colleague, Shashikant Rai.

Vyas, who is originally a resident of Jaipur in Rajasthan, alleged that both Kumar and Rai used to make uncharitable comments in order to mentally harass him, Krishnadeo Khatait, the station house officer of the police station, said.

The assistant professor was beaten up by a group of people on August 17 over sharing a Facebook post critical of former prime

minister Vajpayee. Reports said that Kumar had shared a post on Facebook questioning Vajpayee’s political ideology. The former prime minister had passed away on August 16.

A purported video of the incident showed the professor allegedly being dragged out of his residence by the mob in the Azad Nagar area of Motihari town, stripped to his undergarments and being thrashed. After the assault, Kumar had lodged a complaint against 12 persons.

In his complaint, Kumar said that he was in his room at Azad Nagar in Motihari when 20-25 people led by Rahul Pandey and Aman Bihari Vajpayee attacked him and tried to lynch him. He has also alleged that during the assault, the accused asked him why he had been speaking up against the Motihari university V-C and a few others.

A purported video of the incident shows a person asking Kumar if he wanted to “become Kanhaiya Kumar”. He has also alleged that the accused tried to douse him with petrol.

Sources said that a prolonged face-off between the V-C and faculty members could also have played a role in the attack. Kumar was among several teachers who had been opposing many decisions of the university administration, the sources said.

