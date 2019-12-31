Bihar: Prashant Kishor mounts pressure on BJP, says JD(U) should be senior alliance partner

Kishor, who has taken on the BJP over its stand on the NRC and CAA, has been engaged in posturing over seat-sharing for the Assembly polls amid speculation that the saffron party will ask for an equal number of seats. Kishor, who has taken on the BJP over its stand on the NRC and CAA, has been engaged in posturing over seat-sharing for the Assembly polls amid speculation that the saffron party will ask for an equal number of seats.

With the JD(U) having said no to the NRC and NPR, the party’s national vice-president Prashant Kishor has mounted further pressure on the BJP by saying that his party should contest more number of seats than the saffron party as a senior alliance partner in the 2020 Bihar elections.

JD(U) and BJP had contested an equal number of seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Kishor on Sunday said, “JD(U) should contest on more number of seats than BJP as a senior alliance partner. The situation in Assembly elections is different than in Lok Sabha.” He said if the “JD(U) would contest 14 seats, the BJP should contest 10”.

Kishor, who has taken on the BJP over its stand on the NRC and CAA, has been engaged in posturing over seat-sharing for the Assembly polls amid speculation that the saffron party will ask for an equal number of seats.

However, state BJP president Dr Sanjay Jaiswal said, “Is Prashant Kishor the top leadership of JD(U)? It is top leaders of both parties which would take a final call on seat-sharing.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App