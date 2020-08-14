Bihar polls likely to be held on schedule

An EC source said the elections could be held in two or three phases if there was no further Covid surge by mid-September. (File)

There are indications that the Bihar Assembly polls will be held as per schedule in November, despite all political parties, barring the JD(U) and BJP, demanding a postponement of the elections in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

While a final call on holding elections would be taken by the Election Commission (EC), the Bihar Chief Electoral Office has completed the training of electoral officers and the testing of EVMs, which have already reached all 38 districts in the state.

An EC source said the elections could be held in two or three phases if there was no further Covid surge by mid-September.

Bihar Additional Chief Electoral Officer Ranjita said, “There is a fixed calendar for us to follow before any polls. We have followed our calendar by making all requisite arrangements.”

Asked about the objections by various political parties on holding the polls, she said, “It is the EC that had to do it (postpone the polls).”

JD(U) spokesperson KC Tyagi said, “I wonder why there has been such brouhaha… Elections have been held amidst Covid in Sri Lanka, Israel and South Korea.”

Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, however, reiterated his demand for the postponement of the polls.

