Bihar polls: Left likely to join Grand Alliance, RLSP and VIP still uncertain

While Left parties, the CPI, CPI (ML) and CPI (M), are likely to be accommodated in the RJD-led Grand Alliance ahead of the Bihar Assembly polls, the Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) and Vikasshil Insaan Party (VIP) appear to have been given a cold shoulder.

According to RJD sources, RLSP and VIP may have to be content with 25-30 seats from the Congress quota or they are free to chart their own course.

Senior state leaders of the three Left parties on Tuesday met the RJD leadership to hold final rounds of discussion over seat-sharing. While CPI (ML), CPI and CPI (M) have demanded 53, 17 and 16 seats, respectively, sources indicated that RJD might give them 22-25 seats in all.

An RJD leader said, “We are pretty clear on contesting on maximum number of seats but we want the Left on board. What they have demanded cannot be conceded, but the party is trying to accommodate them.”

He said talks are still on but there are indications that the Left will be part of the Grand Alliance.

The RJD leader said RLSP and VIP had not been offered any seats so far. “It is likely that the Congress would have to take a final call on them. There may be not more than 25-30 seats for the two parties to share between them,” said the RJD leader.

A Congress leader said RJD and Congress were the leading parties of the Grand Alliance. “The deadlock over RLSP and VIP continues but talks are still on. If they do not take our offer, it is likely that there could be the RJD-Congress-Left combination in the Grand Alliance.”

