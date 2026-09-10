JD(U) sidesteps NDA partner’s proposal to rename Nitish Kumar’s birthplace after him

"Nitish Kumar has always let his work speak on his behalf. He has never believed in renaming places," said the JD(U) working president. (File Photo)

JD(U) working president Sanjay Kumar Jha on Thursday sidestepped a query on the proposal raised by an alliance partner to rename Bakhtiyarpur, the birthplace of former Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, after the leader, saying the Rajya Sabha member does not believe in rechristening places.

Jha was asked about a statement by minister Santosh Kumar Suman, the national president of Hindustani Awam Morcha, who has sought renaming of the town on the outskirts of Patna as “Nitishpur”.

“My party and I thank him (Suman) for expressing such a sentiment. But Nitish Kumar has always let his work speak on his behalf. He has never believed in renaming places,” said the JD(U) working president.