Bihar policeman beaten to death in Bengal; 3 held

The Kishanganj SP added that some villagers had begun raising an alarm about thieves to attract a crowd even though the policemen were in full uniform.

A police officer from Bihar was Saturday beaten to death by a mob in West Bengal’s Uttar Dinajpur district.

Kishanganj police station in-charge Ashwini Kumar, 52, along with his team of eight policemen and two informers, was in the district’s Pantapara village to look for a gang of motorcycle thieves that operated in neighbouring Bihar, the Purnea Police said.

At 3 am on Saturday, the police team found a stolen motorcycle near the residence of one Firoz Alam, following which the SHO began questioning some residents. Soon, a crowd gathered in the area and attacked the police team. While Kumar’s subordinates escaped in a police vehicle, the SHO stayed back to help the informers.

The mob beat the police officer to death. Three people, including Firoz Alam, have been arrested over the episode.

Kishanganj Superintendent of Police Kumar Ashish told The Indian Express: “We had asked for asistance from the West Bengal Police but they refused to help us, citing election engagements. As per CrPC provisions, a police team can conduct raids in jurisdiction of another police station… Had they helped us, our officer would have been saved. We had been carrying out a verification process after locating a stolen bike.”

“What happened shows how the morale of criminals is high there,” said the SP, adding that he had requested Islampur (police district of Uttar Dinajpur) SP to take action against the Bengal policemen for their “negligience” of duty in not assisting the Kishanganj police team.

Senior police officials from Bihar and Bengal arrived at the village later in the day.

Uttar Dinajpur District Magistrate Arvind Kumar Meena said: “The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination. A magisterial inquiry will be conducted.”

According to the police, the prime accused, Firoz Alam, was arrested along with one Abujar Alam (25) and his mother Sahinur Khatun (55).