Bihar police stations to have separate officers for investigation and law and order

Come August 15, each of the 1,060 police stations in Bihar will have separate sets of officers, head constables and constables to look after investigation and law and order.

The Bihar police, which had long been trying to bifurcate its forces on the lines of investigation and law and order, is finally implementing it at the base level of police stations.

The move comes in the backdrop of improper investigation and pendency of cases. About 1.4 lakh cases are pending in the state. In 2018, 2,62,802 cases were lodged. In 2019 till April, 86,161 cases were registered.

Speaking on law and order in the Assembly on Thursday, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said: “First, we have listened to every demand of the police and tried to meet them. More than 23,000 additional policemen have been appointed in a phased manner in the last few years. Now, there is a clear instruction to divide the forces on lines of investigation and law and order. We have made it a point to give minimum two years’ posting for either job. This will help them focus.”

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Amit Kumar said: “As of now, we have 87,000 policemen. Thirty-three sanctioned posts will be filled up in two-three years.”

A police station can now devote up to 70 per cent of its force for investigation. In less sensitive police stations the ratio can be 50:50 or as decided by the station in-charge. Under a police station in-charge, there will be two police station in-charge —one in-charge of investigation and another in-charge of law and order.

The state police has identified 43 “sensitive” subdivisions where there will be post of additional subdivision police officer to assist the SDPO. The government has also done away with system of zone where inspectors general were posted. There will be only three layers — headquarters, range and district. A range will have posting of either an inspector general of police or a deputy inspector general of police.

Nitish said that the mixed job of policing and investigation affected the concentration of policemen. “Now we have raised their sundry allowances and have been giving an additional one-month salary because they work almost without any leave. We have given a world-class police headquarters building that has a helipad and can withstand earthquake… But we have great expectations from them now. Those who will not perform will be punished. Those facing three departmental inquiries will not get field posting for 10 years.”

Women police personnel will not be posted at police stations, which do not have separate toilets for women.