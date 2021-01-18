Bihar police nod to appoint transgenders

The transgenders would not be given any relaxation in terms of physical and academic tests during selection

Bihar Police has given a nod to appointment of transgenders in the force. For every 500 appointments, a transgender would be appointed. The state police is likely to issue an advertisement regarding recruitment to 10,000 posts of constables soon.

A resolution passed by the state home department on January 14 said the state police had taken a policy decision on the employment of transgenders on the pattern of other government departments.

As per the 2011 Census, the state has a population of 10.41 crore and out of them, 40,827 people are transgenders — 39 transgenders per one lakh population. “As per proportional representation based on population of transgenders, Bihar Police can employ 51 transgenders as there are sanctioned strength of 1,30,243 police persons. It means 40 constables and 11 sub-inspectors can be appointed from among transgenders,” said the home department resolution.

The transgenders would not be given any relaxation in terms of physical and academic tests during selection. They will be part of the district police force.