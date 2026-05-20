Bihar’s roads killed 12,669 last year. Now, after Supreme Court nudge, police finally act

The police will introduce radar systems for the first time to monitor speed limits on multilane highways. (Image generated using Google Gemini)

Increased police patrols, radar guns to monitor four- and six-lane highways and e-challans – these are among the measures Bihar Police will introduce to prevent traffic accidents, a month after the Supreme Court voiced concern over rising road fatalities on national highways.

Bihar Additional Director General of Police (Traffic and Law and Order) Sudhanshu Kumar told The Indian Express that while 63 patrol vehicles already cover Bihar’s 6,300-km national highway network, 58 more will be deployed by the end of June “to ensure one vehicle covers a 50-km NH stretch”.

“Each vehicle will have one police officer and two constables besides the driver. The vehicle will carry a foldable stretcher, gas cutter and a solar panel to run a generator in the event of any rescue need during an accident,” he said.