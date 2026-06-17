Bihar Police exam: Railways announces 30+ special trains to avoid repeat of June 14 chaos

Two days after violence and vandalism disrupted operations at Patliputra Railway Station in Patna amid a heavy rush of candidates appearing for a Bihar Police recruitment examination, East Central Railway (ECR) has announced the operation of more than 30 examination special trains to facilitate travel for aspirants appearing in the second phase of the test.

The recruitment examination, conducted by the Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC), is being held for 4,236 vacancies across three categories: Excise Constable in the Prohibition, Excise and Registration Department; Warder in the Home Department’s prison administration; and Constable in the Transport Department’s Enforcement Squad.

The written examination was scheduled in four sittings across two dates — June 14 and June 17 — at centres located in all 38 districts of Bihar. Morning sessions are being held from 10 am to noon, with candidates required to report between 8 am and 9 am, while afternoon sessions run from 3 pm to 5 pm, with reporting from 1 pm to 2 pm.