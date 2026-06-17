Bihar Police exam: Railways announces 30+ special trains to avoid repeat of June 14 chaos

2 days earlier, Patliputra Railway Station saw violence and vandalism by a crowd demanding more special trains for candidates writing the first phase of a Bihar Police recruitment exam

Written by: Himanshu Harsh
3 min readPatnaUpdated: Jun 17, 2026 04:55 AM IST
Bihar Police exam: Railways announces 30+ special trains to avoid repeat of June 14 chaosPolice personnel keep watch at Patliputra station in Patna. (Express photo by Rahul Sharma/File)
Make us preferred source on Google

Two days after violence and vandalism disrupted operations at Patliputra Railway Station in Patna amid a heavy rush of candidates appearing for a Bihar Police recruitment examination, East Central Railway (ECR) has announced the operation of more than 30 examination special trains to facilitate travel for aspirants appearing in the second phase of the test.

The recruitment examination, conducted by the Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC), is being held for 4,236 vacancies across three categories: Excise Constable in the Prohibition, Excise and Registration Department; Warder in the Home Department’s prison administration; and Constable in the Transport Department’s Enforcement Squad.

The written examination was scheduled in four sittings across two dates — June 14 and June 17 — at centres located in all 38 districts of Bihar. Morning sessions are being held from 10 am to noon, with candidates required to report between 8 am and 9 am, while afternoon sessions run from 3 pm to 5 pm, with reporting from 1 pm to 2 pm.

Also Read | Bombs, bullets and Bihar’s coaching empire: The Khan Sir story

The arrangements for the second phase come against the backdrop of disturbances at Patliputra station on June 14, when large crowds of examinees gathered before the examination.

Railway and police personnel had reported stone-pelting, vandalism and disruption of train operations after some candidates allegedly demanded additional train services, before purportedly asking for cancellation of exams and preventing trains from departing. Authorities later used force to disperse the crowd and restore normal operations.

Six individuals were arrested in connection with the incident, while police were further identifying other suspects through CCTV footage and video recordings.

According to official figures released after Sunday’s examination, 11,04,473 candidates had registered for the recruitment drive, while admit cards were issued to 5,52,236 candidates for the two shifts conducted on June 14. The examination was held at 544 centres across the state.

Story continues below this ad

To manage candidate movement for the second phase, ECR said more than 30 examination special trains are being operated on June 16 and 17. Five trains were scheduled on June 16, including services from Patliputra to Kishanganj, Araria and Naugachia, from Patna to Narkatiaganj, and from Patna to Bhabua.

On June 17, 26 additional special trains will run connecting major examination centres and districts, including Patna, Gaya, Buxar, Kiul, Rajgir, Bettiah, Hajipur, Muzaffarpur, Samastipur, Madhubani, Saharsa, Supaul, Purnea Court, Aurangabad, Sonpur, Siwan and Naugachia.

The railway said the special services are intended to ensure smooth travel for candidates and appealed to examinees to make use of the dedicated trains.

The latest arrangements mark a significant increase from the first phase on June 14, when ECR had operated 19 examination special trains — 12 by Danapur Division and seven by Samastipur Division — for candidates travelling to examination centres. Railway officials said the expanded network of services for the second phase is aimed at preventing overcrowding and ensuring smoother movement of candidates across the state.

Story continues below this ad

A station-wise breakup of the services shows that three examination special trains each will originate from Patliputra and Patna railway stations. There will also be two trains each from Buxar, Bettiah, Aurangabad, Muzaffarpur, Madhubani, Samastipur, Bakhtiyarpur and Rajgir, while there will be one each from Gaya, Kiul, Dauram Madhepura, Purnea Court, Saharsa, Supaul, Hajipur, Sonpur and Naugachia.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Himanshu Harsh
Himanshu Harsh

Himanshu Harsh is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, currently leading on-the-ground coverage in Bihar. With a reporting career rooted in the complexities of the National Capital Region (NCR), Himanshu specializes in the critical intersection of law, crime, and civic governance. Professional Expertise & Credentials An alumnus of the prestigious Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Himanshu brings a rigorous academic foundation to his investigative work. His expertise is characterized by a "ground-up" reporting style, most notably demonstrated during his extensive coverage of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where he analyzed shifting political landscapes and grassroots sentiment. Specialized Beats Himanshu’s portfolio reflects versatility, allowing him to navigate diverse industries and social issues: Civic & Legal Affairs: Extensive experience covering the Delhi reporting beat, focusing on policy implementation and judicial impact. Automotive Industry: A technical background in reporting on India’s evolving transport and automotive sectors. Social Fabric & Human Interest: Beyond hard news, he is known for exploring the changing social dynamics of India’s urban and rural heartlands, bringing a human-centric lens to systemic issues. Personal Interests & Digital Literacy Outside the newsroom, Himanshu’s deep engagement with technology and gaming informs his understanding of digital trends and the modern information economy. A trained DJ with a passion for music, his diverse personal interests contribute to a well-rounded perspective that resonates across both traditional and digital media platforms. ... Read More

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jun 16: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments