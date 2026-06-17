Bihar Police exam: Railways announces 30+ special trains to avoid repeat of June 14 chaos

3 min readPatnaUpdated: Jun 17, 2026 04:55 AM IST
Two days after violence and vandalism disrupted operations at Patliputra Railway Station in Patna amid a heavy rush of candidates appearing for a Bihar Police recruitment examination, East Central Railway (ECR) has announced the operation of more than 30 examination special trains to facilitate travel for aspirants appearing in the second phase of the test.
The recruitment examination, conducted by the Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC), is being held for 4,236 vacancies across three categories: Excise Constable in the Prohibition, Excise and Registration Department; Warder in the Home Department’s prison administration; and Constable in the Transport Department’s Enforcement Squad.
The written examination was scheduled in four sittings across two dates — June 14 and June 17 — at centres located in all 38 districts of Bihar. Morning sessions are being held from 10 am to noon, with candidates required to report between 8 am and 9 am, while afternoon sessions run from 3 pm to 5 pm, with reporting from 1 pm to 2 pm.
The arrangements for the second phase come against the backdrop of disturbances at Patliputra station on June 14, when large crowds of examinees gathered before the examination.
Railway and police personnel had reported stone-pelting, vandalism and disruption of train operations after some candidates allegedly demanded additional train services, before purportedly asking for cancellation of exams and preventing trains from departing. Authorities later used force to disperse the crowd and restore normal operations.
Six individuals were arrested in connection with the incident, while police were further identifying other suspects through CCTV footage and video recordings.
According to official figures released after Sunday’s examination, 11,04,473 candidates had registered for the recruitment drive, while admit cards were issued to 5,52,236 candidates for the two shifts conducted on June 14. The examination was held at 544 centres across the state.
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To manage candidate movement for the second phase, ECR said more than 30 examination special trains are being operated on June 16 and 17. Five trains were scheduled on June 16, including services from Patliputra to Kishanganj, Araria and Naugachia, from Patna to Narkatiaganj, and from Patna to Bhabua.
On June 17, 26 additional special trains will run connecting major examination centres and districts, including Patna, Gaya, Buxar, Kiul, Rajgir, Bettiah, Hajipur, Muzaffarpur, Samastipur, Madhubani, Saharsa, Supaul, Purnea Court, Aurangabad, Sonpur, Siwan and Naugachia.
The railway said the special services are intended to ensure smooth travel for candidates and appealed to examinees to make use of the dedicated trains.
The latest arrangements mark a significant increase from the first phase on June 14, when ECR had operated 19 examination special trains — 12 by Danapur Division and seven by Samastipur Division — for candidates travelling to examination centres. Railway officials said the expanded network of services for the second phase is aimed at preventing overcrowding and ensuring smoother movement of candidates across the state.
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A station-wise breakup of the services shows that three examination special trains each will originate from Patliputra and Patna railway stations. There will also be two trains each from Buxar, Bettiah, Aurangabad, Muzaffarpur, Madhubani, Samastipur, Bakhtiyarpur and Rajgir, while there will be one each from Gaya, Kiul, Dauram Madhepura, Purnea Court, Saharsa, Supaul, Hajipur, Sonpur and Naugachia.