3 wanted men dead in encounter, Bihar police say fired in self-defence

Three men wanted in connection with a shooting that left one person dead and another injured were killed in a police encounter in Bihar’s Sherpur village on Friday.

Police said they received confidential information that some criminals with previous records had gathered in Sherpur and could be planning a major crime. Acting on the input, a joint team of the Bihar STF and Patna Police conducted a raid.

According to police, the team came under fire as soon as it reached the spot. “One bullet passed after grazing the uniform of the Maner station house officer,” an officer said, adding that other members of the team were also targeted.