3 wanted men dead in encounter, Bihar police say fired in self-defence

Himanshu Harsh is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, currently leading on-the-ground coverage ... Read More
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- Bihar
- encounter death
Three men wanted in connection with a shooting that left one person dead and another injured were killed in a police encounter in Bihar’s Sherpur village on Friday.
Police said they received confidential information that some criminals with previous records had gathered in Sherpur and could be planning a major crime. Acting on the input, a joint team of the Bihar STF and Patna Police conducted a raid.
According to police, the team came under fire as soon as it reached the spot. “One bullet passed after grazing the uniform of the Maner station house officer,” an officer said, adding that other members of the team were also targeted.
The police claimed they retaliated in “self-defence”, injuring the three men. “They were rushed to hospital, where doctors declared them dead,” the officer said.
The deceased have been identified as Jai Prakash Rai, a resident of Tarachak in Danapur; Bablu Yadav, from Vastu Bihar Krishi Farm under Shahpur police station; and Raja Sharma alias Suraj Kumar, a resident of Gangahara, also under Shahpur police station.
“One country-made firearm, two country-made pistols, nine live cartridges and six empty cartridges have been recovered from the spot,” the officer said.
According to police, all three were wanted in a case registered on October 19 in connection with a shooting in Byapur village a day earlier.
According to the FIR, Pintu Kumar, the survivor who was injured in the incident, told police that a group of men arrived at his residence around 9.30 pm and opened fire. He alleged that Ajay Singh fired twice at Sanjeet Kumar, who later died. One bullet hit the survivor in the back, while Jaiveer Kumar and Dalveer Kumar fired five to six rounds at him, hitting both his legs.
Pintu further alleged that Vijay Kumar and Dhananjay Singh held him during the attack and threatened to shoot his entire family if he approached the police.
He also alleged that Ajay Singh had demanded Rs 10 lakh from Sanjeet, who had already paid Rs 1 lakh.
Police said Rajesh Ranjan alias Rajesh Mukhiya, whom they identified as the alleged main conspirator in the Byapur shooting, had been arrested earlier and sent to judicial custody. Raids were underway to apprehend the other accused.
“There were nine previous cases against Jai Prakash Rai, dating from 1996 to 2026, including cases involving murder, attempt to murder and offences under the Arms Act,” the officer said. Raja Sharma was named in three cases, including the Byapur shooting, while Bablu Yadav was named in two cases, including the Byapur case and another registered in Danapur in June 2026.