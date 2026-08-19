Handling of NEET protests under scanner, Bihar’s new anti-riots force will be armed with cameras too

Each unit will have medical or ambulance support, personnel for videography and documentation, communications and reserve personnel, and a lathi unit.

Written by: Himanshu Harsh
4 min readPatnaAug 19, 2026 06:10 PM IST
Bihar District Anti-Riot Force, bihar, neet protests,Each company will have three platoons of 47 personnel each, with drivers and wireless operators, a senior officer said. (Express file photo)
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Trained police personnel, ambulance support, personnel for videography and a lathi unit – these will be part of the new District Anti-Riot Forces (DARF) that the Bihar Police Headquarters is planning for communal tensions, violent protests, road blockades, and attacks on government property.

A month after student protests over NEET paper leaks escalated, the Bihar Police is planning to set up a new anti-riot unit called DARF at the district and sub-divisional levels. According to officials, each unit will have an officer-in-charge, trained police personnel, trained women police personnel, medical or ambulance support, personnel for videography and documentation, communications and reserve personnel, and a lathi unit.

Each company will have three platoons of 47 personnel each, with drivers and wireless operators, a senior officer said. “Each platoon will have tear gas and lathi squads and will be equipped with two vehicles — one bus and one truck,” the officer said.

While the officer in charge will be responsible for deployment, discipline, communications, availability of protective equipment and records of action taken, the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Reserve will supervise the force. According to officials, the state has been divided into three categories, with 49 companies and 294 vehicles planned overall. Patna will receive three companies and 18 vehicles. Gaya, Rohtas, Muzaffarpur, Saran, Motihari, Bettiah, Darbhanga, Madhubani, Samastipur, Bhagalpur and Begusarai will each receive two companies and 12 vehicles.

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Twenty-two districts under Category B will each receive one company and six vehicles: Nalanda, Aurangabad, Naugachia, Jehanabad, Bhojpur, Buxar, Kaimur, Vaishali, Sitamarhi, Siwan, Gopalganj, Saharsa, Supaul, Madhepura, Purnia, Katihar, Araria, Kishanganj, Banka, Munger, Jamui and Khagaria.

Arwal, Sheohar, Bagaha, Lakhisarai, Sheikhpura and Naugachia are listed under Category C with one platoon and two vehicles each.

Officers said that a 20-minute response requirement has been set. “On receiving information about a riot or violent situation, the district control room will circulate the alert and the unit will leave for the designated location within 20 minutes. At the scene, it will coordinate with senior police officers, continuously assess the situation and act according to law and procedure,” a senior officer said.

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Personnel will undergo one month of specialised training at their respective district police centres. Selected trainers will first undergo a Training of Trainers course at the Rapid Action Force Academy for Public Order in Meerut before training DARF personnel in their districts. Each platoon will also undergo a one-week refresher course every three months.

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The move comes after a series of intense student- and youth-led protests over examination and recruitment issues, some of which escalated into clashes between protesters and security personnel. The announcement also comes as RJD leader and Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav’s Raj Bhavan march in Patna on Wednesday was detained while on a protest march over the use of AK-47s during the police crackdown on student protests.

According to the police, 91 police personnel were injured, and 14 police vehicles were damaged when statewide protests over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak escalated into violence on July 25. Officials say that a Block Development Officer suffered injuries and lost an eye in Saran, while another official from Revelganj suffered serious head injuries and underwent surgery at Medanta, Patna.

Thirteen civilians were also injured in the protests – including three people who suffered bullet injuries. The police have admitted that aerial shots may have been fired from an AK-47 in Siwan, leading to the suspension of a constable.

According to officials, Bihar saw over 2,500 riot cases in 2025.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Himanshu Harsh
Himanshu Harsh

Himanshu Harsh is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, currently leading on-the-ground coverage in Bihar. With a reporting career rooted in the complexities of the National Capital Region (NCR), Himanshu specializes in the critical intersection of law, crime, and civic governance. Professional Expertise & Credentials An alumnus of the prestigious Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Himanshu brings a rigorous academic foundation to his investigative work. His expertise is characterized by a "ground-up" reporting style, most notably demonstrated during his extensive coverage of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where he analyzed shifting political landscapes and grassroots sentiment. Specialized Beats Himanshu’s portfolio reflects versatility, allowing him to navigate diverse industries and social issues: Civic & Legal Affairs: Extensive experience covering the Delhi reporting beat, focusing on policy implementation and judicial impact. Automotive Industry: A technical background in reporting on India’s evolving transport and automotive sectors. Social Fabric & Human Interest: Beyond hard news, he is known for exploring the changing social dynamics of India’s urban and rural heartlands, bringing a human-centric lens to systemic issues. Personal Interests & Digital Literacy Outside the newsroom, Himanshu’s deep engagement with technology and gaming informs his understanding of digital trends and the modern information economy. A trained DJ with a passion for music, his diverse personal interests contribute to a well-rounded perspective that resonates across both traditional and digital media platforms. ... Read More

 

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