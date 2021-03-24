Bihar police bill: Protesting RJD MLAs forced out of Assembly

AN RJD MLA fainted and four others suffered minor injuries as party MLAs were marshalled out of the Assembly during their unsuccessful attempt to stall the passage of the Bihar Special Armed Police Bill, 2021. Additional forces were brought to the House after the Opposition MLAs reached the well and got close to Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha’s chair.

RJD Makdumpur MLA Subedar Das fainted as he was marshalled out. He, however, regained consciousness after being given medical attention. At least, three women MLAs, who were also marshalled out, suffered minor injuries and accused the police of high-handedness. Another RJD MLA, Sudhakar Singh, also suffered minor injuries during the course of being marshalled out.

Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Sharing videos of his MLAs being marshalled out, he tweeted: “Please see how head of the government in Bihar is getting police forced dragged elected MLAs.”

RJD Rajya Sabha member Manoj Kumar Jha said he has written to the Rajya Sabha Chairman, seeking a discussion in the Upper House on Wednesday .