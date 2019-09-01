Bihar plans Jaitley statue, state function on birth anniversary

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday announced that the birth anniversary of former Union finance minister Arun Jaitley will be observed as a state function, and the government will put up his statue after identifying the location.

Advertising

Nitish, who was speaking at a condolence function for Jaitley, who died on August 24, likened the late BJP leader to socialist leader Madhu Dandavate for his abilities to “resolve tricky problems through dialogue”.

The CM recalled his personal bond with Jaitley.

“I came to know him well since 1998, when we were part of the Vajpayee cabinet, and our relationship only got stronger when he became Bihar BJP in-charge in 2005 and played a crucial role in the 2005 Bihar poll,” he said.

Nitish added, “He was like Madhu Dandavate who believed tricky problems could be solved through dialogue… We will observe his birth anniversary as a state function and put up his statue.”

Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi also recalled his special relationship with Jaitley since the ABVP and JP movement days. He described Jaitley as the man behind “one nation, one tax”.