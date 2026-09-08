In Patna, protest seeking more reservation runs into police wall

Police personnel stop activists of the 'Arakshan Badhao, Samvidhan Bachao' Sangharsh Samiti movement from taking out a march towards Lok Bhavan, in Patna, Bihar. (PTI Photo)

Hundreds of protesters from Scheduled Caste and OBC organisations took out a protest march in Patna on Tuesday, demanding that the state government implement a 65 per cent reservation quota instead of the existing 50 per cent. Police detained seven protesters and later released them.

The protesters have been demanding implementation of the enhanced 65 per cent quota, which was declared “unconstitutional” by the Patna High Court in 2024.

The protest, held under the banner of the Aarakshan Badhao Samvidhan Bachao Sangharsh Samiti, was led by Dalit rights activist Amar Paswan Azad.

The protest, held under the banner of the Aarakshan Badhao Samvidhan Bachao Sangharsh Samiti, was led by Dalit rights activist Amar Paswan Azad. (Special arrangement photo) The protest, held under the banner of the Aarakshan Badhao Samvidhan Bachao Sangharsh Samiti, was led by Dalit rights activist Amar Paswan Azad. (Special arrangement photo)

The Bihar government, under former chief minister Nitish Kumar, had raised the reservation ceiling to 65 per cent following the Bihar Caste-based Survey report of 2022-23. The Patna High Court struck down the decision in 2024, and the Supreme Court later refused to stay the High Court order.