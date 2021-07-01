Bihar panchayat polls to use both EVMs, ballot papers

EVMs will be used for election of four positions: mukhiya, ward councillor, panchayat samiti and zila parshad or councillor. (PTI/ Representational)

Bihar panchayat elections, expected to be held over multiple phases in August and September, will see use of both EVMs and ballot papers, given non-availability of electronic voting machines to the extent required, according to the office of chief electoral officer.

As against demand for approximately 7.5 lakh EVMs from the Election Commission of India, the state has got 2.33 lakh such machines, it was informed.

With the five-year term for panchayat functionaries already over, panchayat committees are looking at the upcoming polls to introduce new schemes.

The office of the chief electoral officer said the State Election Commission (SEC) will use EVMs for election of over 8,000 posts of sarpanch and about 1.10 lakh panch positions. EVMs will be used for election of four positions: mukhiya, ward councillor, panchayat samiti and zila parshad or councillor.

The SEC and the ECI have been in disagreement on whether panchayat elections should be held through EVMs or ballot papers.