Bihar: Over a dozen RLSP leaders join RJD days ahead of merger move with JDU

In a setback for Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) chief Upendra Kushwaha, eight national and state-level office-bearers of the party and several other former functionaries joined the RJD on Friday, days ahead of an expected merger between RLSP and the ruling JD(U).

The key leaders who switched parties include RLSP working president Virendra Kushwaha, women’s unit state president Madhu Manjari, the party’s state principal general secretary Nirmal Kushwaha. Other key leaders include national level office-bearers Anand Singh, Surendra Mahto, and Siddharth Yadav.

Speaking at an event on Friday where the leaders received their RJD member slips, Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav said: “We are elated that several founding and key national and state level functionaries have joined us today. Our party would only strengthen from experience of these senior leaders.”

RLSP’s Bihar president (campaign committee), Jitendra Nath, however, said: “We have nothing to say… We are meeting on Saturday and Sunday to discuss our strategy and future course.”

According to a JD(U) leader, the merger with RLSP is likely to take place on March 14. “We are looking forward to welcome Upendra Kushwaha in our party fold,” said the leader.