Bihar: Only migrants coming from 11 cities to be sent to quarantine centres

District magistrates can add any town to this list depending on Covid-19 infection trends. (Representational) District magistrates can add any town to this list depending on Covid-19 infection trends. (Representational)

The Bihar government on Friday decided to send to quarantine centres only those migrants who come from 11 high-risk and moderate-risk cities of Surat, Delhi, Pune, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurgaon, Kolkata, Noida and Bengaluru.

District magistrates can add any town to this list depending on Covid-19 infection trends.

People coming from places other than these cities will be sent for home quarantine, provided they do not have symptoms, and monitored. Random tests of migrants will continue as well.

The order of the disaster management department, which followed a high-level meeting presided over by the chief secretary, will be enforceable with immediate effect.

In a letter to all DMs, SSPs and SPs, Disaster Management Principal Secretary Pratyaya Amrit said: “Those who would be sent to home quarantine will self-attest a form to follow quarantine norms. Migrants of 11 listed cities, who would be discharged after 14 days quarantine, would live seven days in home quarantine.”

Amrit told The Indian Express: “We have taken the decision after observing the pattern of infection.” Asked if the government would continue the same quarantine policy in case of those coming on non-Shramik trains, Amrit said: “It is not necessary. If any traveller has any apprehensions about a Covid infection, he will be tested… no need to be paranoid.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.