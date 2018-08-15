Bihar official held after women at shelter allege sexual harassment

An FIR was lodged on Monday after the district magistrate submitted an inquiry report following complaints of sexual harassment. (Representational Image) An FIR was lodged on Monday after the district magistrate submitted an inquiry report following complaints of sexual harassment. (Representational Image)

Bihar’s Vaishali district programme officer has been arrested in connection with alleged sexual harassment of inmates at a shelter at Hajipur that houses at least seven minor girls, the police said on Tuesday.

An FIR was lodged on Monday after the district magistrate submitted an inquiry report following complaints of sexual harassment.

This is the fifth shelter in the state, after Muzaffarpur, Munger, Bhagalpur and Chhapra, which is facing charges of sexual abuse or harassment. There are 110 shelters in Bihar.

“We arrested district programme officer Manmohan Prasad Singh on Monday after the inquiry report found substance in the allegations of sexual harassment by some girls,” Hajipur Town police station in-charge Om Prakash said.

Meanwhile, the Patna police are conducting raids to arrest a doctor and an ANM, who have been evading arrest in the Patna shelter case, where two inmates died last Friday.

