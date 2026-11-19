Bihar has directed its officials not to inaugurate development schemes or have their names inscribed on foundation stones while making it mandatory for local MPs, MLAs and other elected representatives to be invited to public programmes and government functions.

The directive, issued by Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit on Wednesday, comes days after LJP (RV) MP Rajesh Verma publicly criticised the Khagaria administration for allegedly excluding the district’s four NDA MLAs from the Gaushala fair.

The Chief Secretary’s circular, without mentioning any particular episode, reiterated earlier instructions issued by the state in 2013 and 2021 on the participation and protocol of elected representatives at official functions.

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The 2013 Cabinet Secretariat Department instruction had stated that no administrative officer should inaugurate development schemes or have their name inscribed on a foundation stone. Instead, the minister, MP, local MLA or councillor of the area should perform the inauguration or lay the foundation stone, if required.

‘Diminishes public trust’

The circular says the government has observed that, in some cases, local officials perform foundation-laying or inauguration ceremonies even in the presence of MPs, MLAs and other public representatives. Such practices, it says, “diminish public trust in elected representatives” and do not reflect established principles of protocol.

It also reiterates a 2021 General Administration Department instruction requiring local MPs and members of the state legislature to be invited to government functions, including foundation-laying and inauguration ceremonies performed by the Chief Minister or other dignitaries, with dignified seating arrangements reserved for them.

The latest directive extends this emphasis to various public programmes and government functions. It also acknowledges that senior district officials frequently serve as ex-officio chairpersons, secretaries or office-bearers of local institutions, boards, trusts and committees, and may need to participate actively in their functions. However, wherever feasible, local MPs, MLAs and other public representatives are required to be invited to such programmes and ceremonies as well.

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The Chief Secretary has directed all departments, heads of departments, divisional commissioners and district magistrates to inform subordinate offices and ensure strict compliance with the instructions, including 100 per cent adherence to established protocol provisions and principles.

What was the controversy

A controversy had erupted over the guest list for the 138th annual celebration of the Shri Gaushala Committee in Khagaria, after Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) MP Verma publicly questioned the exclusion of elected representatives, including the district’s four NDA MLAs, from the initial invitation.

In a strongly worded social media post, Verma criticised what he described as the dominance of bureaucracy, pointing out that administrative officials had been designated as the inaugurators, chief guests and special guests, while elected public representatives were left out.

He argued that the issue went beyond protocol, concerning the dignity of elected representatives and democratic conventions.

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The matter subsequently saw an official intervention. A letter dated November 16, issued by the Office of the Sub-Divisional Officer, Khagaria, acknowledged that the MP and MLAs had not been invited to the inauguration and directed that the programme arrangements be revised to ensure their inclusion as chief and special guests.

A revised invitation subsequently featured MP Verma as the chief guest, along with MLCs, MLAs and other elected representatives among the special guests.

Following the development, Verma expressed gratitude to Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, thanking him for what he described as a positive initiative towards safeguarding the dignity and respect of Khagaria’s elected representatives.