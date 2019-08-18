Bihar: NSUI district president Manish Kumar Singh shot at by bike-borne assailants

National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) district president Manish Kumar Singh and one other were shot at by bike-borne assailants on Sunday in Bihar’s Arrah district. Both were rushed to the hospital and are in critical condition, reported news agency ANI.

Incidents of attacks against political figures is not uncommon in Bihar. Earlier this year, RJD general secretary Raghuvar Rai was shot dead by unidentified assailants at Kalyanpur in Bihar’s Samastipur when he was out for a morning walk. A month later, a relative of former Siwan MP Mohammed Shahabuddin was killed in Siwan town by unknown persons. Yusuf had been shot from close range on the chest.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited)