Bihar: Nitish Kumar takes exception after Muzaffarpur admin misses ration card deadline

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has taken exception to Muzaffarpur administration’s failure to meet the September 15 deadline to provide ration cards to over 15,000 BPL families in five blocks affected by Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES). The Chief Minister has also expressed dissatisfaction that some identified BPL families have not yet been allotted homes under the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Awas Yojana.

Nitish visited Muzaffarpur on Tuesday during his ongoing “Jal, Jivan and Hariyali” yatra to take stock of implementation of government schemes.

Muzaffarpur Deputy Development Commissioner Ujjawal Kumar said, “We have been giving homes as per the list as there is no separate list of AES-affected families. We are surely prioritising the five blocks which are AES-hit zones.”

Muzaffarpur supply officer Mehmood Alam said the administration would soon meet its target for providing ration cards.

