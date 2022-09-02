‘We don’t tolerate corrupt people’: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar reacts to Kartik Kumar’s resignation

Reacting for the first time to RJD MLC Kartik Kumar’s resignation as minister in the Bihar cabinet, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Friday said corrupt people are not sheltered by his government. He added that people indulging in acts of corruption are “not tolerated” under his regime.

On Wednesday (August 31), Kartik, alias Kartikeya Singh resigned from the government. He is facing allegations in connection with a 2014 kidnapping case, and was prevented from getting arrested till Thursday following an order of the Danapur District and Sessions Court.

#WATCH | …Been working for past several yrs.I don’t pay attention to what someone in Centre says.Nobody is shielding the corrupt.They should think about what’s happening in other states..: Bihar CM on PM’s statement ‘Action against corrupt creating new polarisation in politics’ pic.twitter.com/lse01OMyfB — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2022

On Tuesday, Kartik had his portfolio changed from the Law ministry to the Sugarcane Industry ministry. Shamim Ahmed, who was the Sugarcane Industry minister, was made the state’s Law minister.

One major reason being cited for Kartik’s resignation is linked to Nitish’s need for ensuring the “right optics” before taking a plunge into national politics.

An RJD leader said, “We also want to avoid unnecessary criticism of the government. The Opposition BJP has already launched an onslaught on us because of inclusion of some ministers with controversial backgrounds. While the RJD has to take sundry factors including social balancing and the clout of leaders in their respective areas before selecting ministers, the party also wants to be talked about for its good governance initiatives.”

The BJP, which lost its place in Bihar’s ruling coalition earlier in August after Nitish’s JD(U) allied with the RJD again, has criticised the decision to include Kartik in an August 16 Cabinet expansion despite there being a warrant against him.