Nitish Kumar blames porn sites for rise in rape cases, seeks ban in letter to PM

In the wake of rising rape cases in the country, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar has written to the prime minister seeking a complete ban all “porn sites and inappropriate content” available online.

“It will be my request to take appropriate action to ban all porn sites and inappropriate content available on the internet immediately after giving due consideration to the serious issue,” an official release said quoting the letter penned on Monday.

In the letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kumar stressed on the increasing number of gang rape cases, adding that people — particularly children and the youth —are watching porn, violent and inappropriate content on the internet due to its unlimited reach to them. Crime against women and rape incidents occur in some cases because of the impact of these websites, he said.

“People make videos of heinous acts (rape) against girls and women and get them uploaded on social media such as Whatsapp, Facebook etc. Such content, which seriously affects the minds of children and youths, have been found as factors responsible for crimes (against women),” the chief minister wrote.

Further holding porn websites accountable for the increase in the number of cases of crime against women, the CM said long-term use of such content negatively affects the mind of some people, which gives rise to social problems.

Speaking on legal terms, Kumar said the laws meant to regulate inappropriate content are not proving to be effective.

“In my view, unlimited access to such inappropriate content cannot be allowed in the name of freedom of speech and expression. There is a need to take effective measures for redressal of crimes against women and children,” Kumar said.

Asserting the need for carrying out comprehensive awareness campaigns, he said internet service providers need to be given firm instructions.

Shortly after four suspects of Hyderabad gangrape and murder were killed in an ‘encounter’, Kumar had placed blame on the internet platforms proffering voyeuristic pleasure through video clips of rapes purportedly filmed by the perpetrators themselves. He had vouched to write to the Centre seeking a complete ban on such sites across the country.

Similar incidents of rape were reported in Bihar’s Buxar and Samastipur, shortly after the Hyderabad gangrape and murder hit the news. Two charred bodies of unidentified women were found on two consecutive days in Buxar and Samastipur after suspected sexual assault.

