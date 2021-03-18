scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, March 18, 2021
Latest news

Bihar: Nine awarded life term for raping woman, daughter

The incident took place in Sondiha village under the Konch Police Station area when a group of people with arms tied a man to a tree and raped his wife and 15-year-old daughter on June 13, 2018.

By: PTI | Gaya (bihar) |
March 18, 2021 10:16:33 am
Bihar rape caseThe court held them guilty for raping the woman and her daughter under sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act, special public prosecutors Kaiser Sarfuddin and Kamlesh Kumar said.

A court in Bihar’s Gaya district on Wednesday sentenced nine men to life imprisonment for raping a woman and her minor daughter in 2018 and also imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 on each of the convicts.

The court held them guilty for raping the woman and her daughter under sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act, special public prosecutors Kaiser Sarfuddin and Kamlesh Kumar said.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

The nine men were awarded life imprisonment and each of them was told to pay a Rs 15,000 fine, they said.

The incident took place in Sondiha village under the Konch Police Station area when a group of people with arms tied a man to a tree and raped his wife and 15-year-old daughter on June 13, 2018.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 18: Latest News

Advertisement