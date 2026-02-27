No more forced recovery: Bihar’s new law limits borrowers to two MFIs and bans unauthorised loans

Aimed at protecting borrowers from exploitative practices, the new law — the Bihar Micro Finance Institutions (Regulation of Money Lending and Prevention of Coercive Actions) Bill, 2026 — was passed in the Assembly Thursday and the Legislative Council Friday. (Source: File/ Enhanced by AI)

Mandatory state-level registration, a ban on unauthorised loans and coercive repayment measures, and maintaining effective interest rates — these are some of the key provisions of the Bihar government’s new law regulating microfinance institutions.

This comes as complaints against coercive loan repayment measures mount in the state.

Under the new law, microfinance institutions (MFIs) can no longer give loans without the Bihar government’s permission. It also mandates registration with the director of Institutional Finance, making it non-obligatory for people to repay loans taken from unregistered MFIs.