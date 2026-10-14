Bihar’s new rail line to let freight trains bypass Patna, ease pressure on Delhi-Howrah route

The Commissioner of Railway Safety has approved train operations on Bihar’s 20-km Neora–Jatdumri new railway line after a successful inspection and a speed trial at 120 kmph.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readUpdated: Oct 14, 2026 09:25 AM IST
The newly constructed Neora-Jat Dumri rail line in Bihar will allow freight trains to bypass Patna, easing congestion on the Delhi-Howrah route. (Image generated using AI)The newly constructed Neora-Jat Dumri rail line in Bihar will allow freight trains to bypass Patna, easing congestion on the Delhi-Howrah route. (Image generated using AI)
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New railway line in Bihar gets CRS approval: Freight trains will be able to bypass Patna and operate via an alternative rail route in Bihar following the approval for train operations on the 20-km-long Neora-Jatdumri new railway line by the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS).

The approval followed an inspection and a successful speed trial at 120 kmph on October 8. The section is part of the 42-km Neora-Daniyawan new railway line project under Danapur Division of East Central Railway (ECR) zone.

Once the project is fully operational, freight trains will be able to bypass Patna via Neora, Daniyawan, Biharsharif, Barbigha, Sheikhpura and Kiul.

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According to Saraswati Chandra, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of East Central Railway (ECR), the new rail line will ease pressure on the existing Danapur-Patna-Kiul-Jhajha route and create capacity for additional passenger trains.

The national transporter has described the Danapur-Patna-Kiul-Jhajha section as a highly congested railway corridor. The 187-km stretch forms part of the Delhi-Howrah main line.

Neora-Daniyawan railway project completed in phases

The Neora-Daniyawan new railway line project has been implemented in two phases. In the first phase, the 22.74-km Jatdumri-Daniyawan section was completed, and train operations are already underway.

“The remaining 20-km Jatdumri-Neora section has now undergone the CRS inspection. Following the inspection, the CRS granted approval for train operations after confirming compliance with the prescribed safety standards. The CRS inspection included a speed trial at 120 kmph on October 8,” the CPRO said.

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A new station, Gonpura, and three halts: Adhpa, Chamachak and Wajidpur have been constructed between Neora Junction and Jatdumri Junction. Neora station already exists on the Patna-Ara railway section, while Jatdumri station is located on the Patna-Gaya railway section.

The infrastructure developed along this railway section includes three major bridges, 16 minor bridges, five Limited Height Subways (LHS), two Road Over Bridges (ROBs), one Rail Over Rail (ROR) structure and 12 Road Under Bridges (RUBs).

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

 

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