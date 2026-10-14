Bihar’s new rail line to let freight trains bypass Patna, ease pressure on Delhi-Howrah route

The newly constructed Neora-Jat Dumri rail line in Bihar will allow freight trains to bypass Patna, easing congestion on the Delhi-Howrah route. (Image generated using AI)

New railway line in Bihar gets CRS approval: Freight trains will be able to bypass Patna and operate via an alternative rail route in Bihar following the approval for train operations on the 20-km-long Neora-Jatdumri new railway line by the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS).

The approval followed an inspection and a successful speed trial at 120 kmph on October 8. The section is part of the 42-km Neora-Daniyawan new railway line project under Danapur Division of East Central Railway (ECR) zone.

Once the project is fully operational, freight trains will be able to bypass Patna via Neora, Daniyawan, Biharsharif, Barbigha, Sheikhpura and Kiul.