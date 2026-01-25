Bihar NEET aspirant’s death: New forensic evidence raises suspicion of foul play, 2 cops suspended

Fresh forensic evidence has emerged in the case of the 17-year-old NEET aspirant from Bihar’s Jehanabad, who died earlier this month after being found unconscious in her Patna hostel room, indicating the presence of semen on the undergarments she was wearing.

The teenager, who had cleared NEET in her first attempt last year but missed an MBBS seat by two marks, had been staying in Patna while preparing to retake the examination. She was found unconscious in her hostel room on January 6 and died during treatment on January 11. Patna police had initially said there was no evidence of a sexual crime, but a postmortem report that came out later opined that “sexual assault cannot be ruled out”.

According to a senior police officer, clothes belonging to the deceased, which were handed over by her family on January 10, were sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) following due legal procedure. “The FSL examination has detected human semen residues on one of the undergarments that the girl was purportedly wearing at the time of the incident. A DNA profile is currently being prepared,” he said.

The officer added that the DNA profile would be matched with that of the detained accused as well as other suspects identified by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) as part of the ongoing probe.

The forensic finding comes more than two weeks after the teenager was found unconscious in her hostel room, with the investigation yet to reach a conclusion.

Patna police have now suspended Chitragupt Nagar police station house officer, Sub-inspector Roshni Kumari, and Kadamkuan assistant station house officer, Sub-inspector Hemant Jha, with immediate effect. “The action was taken during a review of the case, which indicated failure in intelligence gathering and timely action on their part,” a senior officer said.

Police had initially treated the case as a suspected suicide, citing alleged consumption of sleeping pills and maintaining that there was no evidence of sexual assault.

From the outset, the victim’s family have alleged sexual assault and foul play in her death, claims that police had initially rejected. Patna City SP (East) Parichay Kumar had earlier told the media that a private gynaecologist who examined the girl on the first day of her hospitalisation “had not found any evidence of sexual assault”. He had also said CCTV footage from the hostel did not indicate foul play and that the girl’s urine report showed consumption of sleeping pills.

However, the postmortem report conducted by a medical board at Patna Medical College and Hospital later stated that “sexual violence cannot be ruled out”, prompting police to acknowledge a change in medical opinion. The autopsy noted injuries, including nail abrasions on the neck and bruises on the shoulder, arm and forearm, and preserved viscera for further examination.

Police had then arrested the owner of the hostel building, Manish Kumar Ranjan.

However, the medical samples and evidence were sent to Patna AIIMS for a second postmortem examination and opinion. Officials had said that conclusions would be drawn only after all reports are received.

The Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) had also ordered formation of an SIT last week under the supervision of IG Central (Patna), which has been investigating the matter from all angles, in Patna as well as in Jehanabad, where the victim is originally from.

In an FIR lodged on January 9, the girl’s father had expressed suspicion of sexual assault, citing injury marks on her body and head.

The family has also alleged lack of cooperation in accessing hostel CCTV footage earlier after the incident and raised concerns about the impartiality of the investigation. They have been demanding a CBI probe.

The case has triggered protests in Patna following the girl’s death, with police registering a separate case in connection with the demonstrations.