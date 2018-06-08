Bihar NDA allies meet over dinner, Upendra Kushwaha skips

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, his deputy Sushil Modi and LJP chief Ram Vilas Paswan in Patna on Thursday. PTI Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, his deputy Sushil Modi and LJP chief Ram Vilas Paswan in Patna on Thursday. PTI

Leaders and workers of all NDA allies in Bihar on Thursday attended a dinner meeting in what is was seen as a show of solidarity. However, Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) national president and Union Minister Upendra Kushwaha did not attend the meeting. RLSP national secretary and spokesperson Abhayanand Suman said that Kushwaha was scheduled to attend the meeting, but his visit was cancelled due to some last minute issues.

Suman asserted that the alliance was strong and there were no misgivings. “He (Kushwaha) had asked other party members to attend the meeting. All central leaders, our state president, MPs and MLAs, along with approximately 200 workers and local leaders, were present at the dinner. The alliance is solid and unbreakable,” Suman said.

Questioned about reports that Kushwaha did not intend to attend the meeting, as it was not a “national level” meeting, Suman said, “He was set to come, but could not due to some exigency. But, he made sure all central party leaders attend. There was no doubt in anyone’s mind.”

Apart from the state BJP leadership and ministers, including Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, Bihar BJP in-charge Bhupendra Yadav, and Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, several others were in attendance. Lok Janshakti Party chief and Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, his son Chirag Paswan, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and several senior JDU leaders were also present.

The dinner meet hosted by the BJP comes in the wake of claims being made by NDA allies over who would take the lead for the alliance in Bihar. Leaders from all the constituent parties told reporters that the results would be positive.

