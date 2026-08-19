Bihar: Schoolkids ask for extra salt, cook mistakenly gives them detergent. 34 land in hospital

The incident took place in Bihar's Nalanda district while the children were having their midday meal. All the children are healthy and out of danger after receiving treatment, the district administration said.

Written by: Himanshu Harsh
3 min readPatnaAug 19, 2026 05:20 AM IST
Schoolkids ask for extra salt, cook mistakenly gives them detergent. 34 land in hospitalThe school headmaster said the incident occurred after the cook mistakenly offered detergent powder to students who had asked for extra salt.(File Photo)
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Thirty-four children fell ill after eating the mid-day meal at a government school in Noorsarai block in Bihar’s Nalanda district on Tuesday. The school headmaster said the incident occurred after the cook mistakenly offered detergent powder to students who had asked for extra salt.

According to a Nalanda district official, 17 girls and as many boys of Middle School, Parasi, were taken to Biharsharif Sadar Hospital after developing health problems following the meal. All of them are healthy and out of danger after receiving treatment, the district administration said.

In a video, the school’s headmaster, Shailendra Kumar Singh, is seen telling local reporters that the meal, supplied through an NGO, comprised rice and soybean-potato curry as per the prescribed menu.

How it started

The headmaster said the school serves the meal in multiple sittings. “During the second sitting, a student, identified as the granddaughter of a school cook, reportedly asked for additional salt. The cook allegedly picked up detergent powder instead of salt by mistake and added it to the girl’s food,” he is heard saying in a video. “Seeing the cook serving food only to her granddaughter, other students also demanded extra salt and ended up getting the same detergent powder. Soon, some students started complaining about pain in the throat and stomach after which we found out about the issue,” he added.

The school management initially gave the affected children warm salt water to help ease the symptoms before taking them to hospital. They were first taken to the Dental College at Bhagan Bigha and later referred to Biharsharif Sadar Hospital for further treatment.

Meanwhile, the district official said the children were examined by doctors and their condition was stable.

They said that the meal had been supplied by Ekta Shakti Foundation through its centralised kitchen at Ramghat, Nagarnausa. “Before serving, two cooks and two teachers at the school had eaten the food. The meal was then served to all 132 students at 12.30 pm. Of them, 34 children were admitted to Sadar Hospital at about 2.15 pm after reporting health problems,” an official said.

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The foundation’s centralised kitchen supplies mid-day meals daily to about 23,000 children in 206 schools across Chandi, Nagarnausa and Noorsarai blocks, the district official said.

Officials said they would get samples of the meal examined. Meanwhile, officials from the education department and local administration reached the hospital where the children were admitted. Bihar Minister Shravan Kumar also visited Sadar Hospital, met the children and directed doctors to ensure proper treatment.

The district administration said doctors found all the children healthy and out of danger, with no adverse health effects detected at the time of assessment.

No FIR or complaint has been registered in the case yet.

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Himanshu Harsh
Himanshu Harsh

Himanshu Harsh is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, currently leading on-the-ground coverage in Bihar. With a reporting career rooted in the complexities of the National Capital Region (NCR), Himanshu specializes in the critical intersection of law, crime, and civic governance. Professional Expertise & Credentials An alumnus of the prestigious Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Himanshu brings a rigorous academic foundation to his investigative work. His expertise is characterized by a "ground-up" reporting style, most notably demonstrated during his extensive coverage of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where he analyzed shifting political landscapes and grassroots sentiment. Specialized Beats Himanshu’s portfolio reflects versatility, allowing him to navigate diverse industries and social issues: Civic & Legal Affairs: Extensive experience covering the Delhi reporting beat, focusing on policy implementation and judicial impact. Automotive Industry: A technical background in reporting on India’s evolving transport and automotive sectors. Social Fabric & Human Interest: Beyond hard news, he is known for exploring the changing social dynamics of India’s urban and rural heartlands, bringing a human-centric lens to systemic issues. Personal Interests & Digital Literacy Outside the newsroom, Himanshu’s deep engagement with technology and gaming informs his understanding of digital trends and the modern information economy. A trained DJ with a passion for music, his diverse personal interests contribute to a well-rounded perspective that resonates across both traditional and digital media platforms. ... Read More

 

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