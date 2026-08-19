Bihar: Schoolkids ask for extra salt, cook mistakenly gives them detergent. 34 land in hospital

The school headmaster said the incident occurred after the cook mistakenly offered detergent powder to students who had asked for extra salt.(File Photo)

Thirty-four children fell ill after eating the mid-day meal at a government school in Noorsarai block in Bihar’s Nalanda district on Tuesday. The school headmaster said the incident occurred after the cook mistakenly offered detergent powder to students who had asked for extra salt.

According to a Nalanda district official, 17 girls and as many boys of Middle School, Parasi, were taken to Biharsharif Sadar Hospital after developing health problems following the meal. All of them are healthy and out of danger after receiving treatment, the district administration said.

In a video, the school’s headmaster, Shailendra Kumar Singh, is seen telling local reporters that the meal, supplied through an NGO, comprised rice and soybean-potato curry as per the prescribed menu.