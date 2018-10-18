Bihar shelter home abuse case: ED files money laundering case suspecting raising of funds through abuse of minors

Sources said that the ED will soon issue summons to the accused, including the shelter home owner Brajesh Thakur. Sources said that the ED will soon issue summons to the accused, including the shelter home owner Brajesh Thakur.

Suspecting that abuse of minor girls in a Muzaffarpur shelter home generated illicit funds, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a case of money laundering based on a CBI FIR.

Sources said that the ED will soon issue summons to the accused, including the shelter home owner Brajesh Thakur. It will probe if illegal funds were generated and laundered through alleged criminal activity, they said.

Over 30 girls were allegedly raped at the shelter home run by Thakur, chief of the state-funded NGO. The alleged sexual exploitation of the girls was first highlighted in an audit report submitted by the Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS), Mumbai, to the state’s Social Welfare Department in April.

An FIR was lodged on May 31 against 11 people, including Thakur. The probe was later taken over by the CBI.

Medical examination confirmed sexual abuse of 34 of the 42 inmates while two others who were unwell were yet to undergo medical tests. The TISS report stated that many girls at the shelter home had complained of sexual abuse. A special investigation team was formed to probe the complaints.

The NGO running the shelter home in Muzaffarpur was blacklisted and the girls were shifted to shelter homes in Patna and Madhubani. Women staff members of the shelter home and Thakur were among those who were arrested by the police.

