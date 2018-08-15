Muzaffarpur shelter home abuse shocking, hard to stay neutral: TISS audit team

Main accused Brajesh Thakur being taken to a special POCSO court in Muzaffarpur on Wednesday. Protesters threw ink at Thakur while he was on his way to the court. (PTI Photo/File) Main accused Brajesh Thakur being taken to a special POCSO court in Muzaffarpur on Wednesday. Protesters threw ink at Thakur while he was on his way to the court. (PTI Photo/File)

BEHIND THE social audit in Bihar that unearthed several instances of sexual abuse at a shelter home for girls in Muzaffarpur is a diverse group of lawyers, teachers and social workers associated with Koshish, a 12-year-old field action project of the Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS) in Mumbai.

When Bihar’s Department of Social Welfare commissioned Koshish with the task of auditing shelter homes in the state last year, a team of seven set out on the task. Beginning September, it visited 110 shelter homes in 35 districts over the next seven months, assessing facilities and living conditions.

“The principal secretary (Social Welfare) wanted to understand how these institutions were doing. So the audit was done with the purpose of understanding the status, possible hindrances, what could be done to improve efficiencies, etc.,” said Mohammad Tarique, founder and project director of Koshish.

Koshish was started in 2006 as a student initiative at the Mumbai campus of TISS and has grown into full-fledged social intervention for rehabilitation of people living on the streets. The project now extends to Delhi, Maharashtra and Bihar.

In 2012, it began operations in Bihar when TISS graduate Qayam Masumi took up a fellowship and decided to work in his hometown Patna. “Over the past six years, we have worked on community intervention programmes for the homeless, and with the government for intervention at the policy level as well as rehabilitation of those in beggary. We have also done capacity building and training for the social welfare department,” said Masumi, who holds a Masters in Globalisation and Labour Studies from TISS.

The team was put together after a few meetings with nodal officers of the department. Apart from the four-member team in Bihar, two from Delhi joined in.

Asif Iqbal, who was part of the audit team, said, “We have worked with shelter homes for some time now. So when we started out on the audits, we were aware of some of the living conditions at these institutions and had an idea of what we would find. But the extent of abuse we found was shocking.”

On August 5, acting on the TISS audit, the Bihar government suspended 23 officials and staffers, including six assistant directors of child protection units, on charges of “negligence and dereliction of duty” for not submitting reports of irregularities and alleged sexual exploitation at shelter homes under their watch.

Two days later, the Supreme Court took suo motu cognizance of the Muzaffarpur cases after receiving a letter from a Patna resident. On Tuesday, it ordered that the TISS report on Bihar be made public.

TISS’s Koshish has been assessing institutions or government processes, such as psychosocial and rehabilitation needs of residents and staff of institutions for persons with mental retardation run by the Delhi government, shelters for the urban homeless in Delhi and Mumbai, and conducting social audits on provisions of welfare measures for workers at construction sites.

In Bihar, since the scale of the social audit project was wide, the team’s mandate was clear: spend as much time at the shelter homes and talk to as many people as possible. The team members would often travel at night and spend entire days at the shelter homes.

Outside the girls’ shelter in Muzaffarpur. (Express Photo/Santosh Singh) Outside the girls’ shelter in Muzaffarpur. (Express Photo/Santosh Singh)

“We were amazed at how people in these institutions were able to trust us and share their lives with us. It was a humbling and learning experience,” said 37-year-old Iqbal, a Jamia Milia Islamia alumni associated with Koshish since 2010.

“Since it was a government-commissioned project, access to the institutions was not a problem. We had letters issued from the government and people were open about talking to us and giving us information,” said Tarique.

The difficulty was in staying “rational”, said team members. “When you see things happening, you want to react as an individual. But as a team with a larger mandate, you need to remain neutral. For instance, I don’t believe in placing a person in custody but when you are doing an audit, you have to respect the official system in place,” said Tarique.

In this case, the Koshish team also modified the standards of the audit and prepared a manual. “A social audit is a process where citizens seek accountability from the government. But we considered the people running the institutions as part of the stakeholders. These organisations are service providers on behalf of the government and we wanted to understand what they needed from the government to improve their efficiency,” said Tarique.

Another challenge was to get people to talk. “We asked people ‘how you are doing and what are your concerns’. We told them that the Department of Social Welfare wants you to be safe. The shelter home is not doing you a favour but is a guardian on behalf of the state and it is your right. We clearly told the people that whatever we do, things may not change for you so soon. But the fact that the government has sent us here to talk to you is a positive sign,” said Tarique.

“The process of the audit was an experience of its own kind. While we were humbled by people’s trust in us, there were certain realisations that disturbed us. This was an experience that helped us evolve, personally as well as professionally,” said Apurva Vivek, a 29-year-old lawyer who joined Koshish in 2016 after completing a Masters in Public Health from TISS.

For S Parasuraman, former director of TISS and one of the founding members of Koshish, any social audit has to be endorsed by the government. “Only then will the findings have an impact. We have been working in Bihar since 2012 but it was only in 2014 when the Nitish Kumar government asked us to work with them that our work had impact at a policy level. It was then that we took money from the government. Before that the team was working on funds from TISS,” he said.

Since its inception, Koshish has been influential in the framing of several policies such as The Persons in Destitution (Protection, Care and Rehabilitation) Bill, 2016, and a state policy on destitution in Bihar. The project was initially funded by TISS, but has since found benefactors in the HT Parekh Foundation, Azim Premji Philanthropic Initiatives, the Bihar government and other individual donors.

