Sunday, September 23, 2018
Bihar: Former mayor Samir Kumar, driver shot dead by unidentified men in Muzaffarpur

Six cartridges were recovered from the spot.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 23, 2018 10:30:41 pm
Police suspect nearly 17-18 rounds were fired at the deceased. (ANI)

Former Muzaffarpur mayor Samir Kumar and his driver were shot dead by a group of unidentified assailants near Banaras Bank Chowk in Bihar on Sunday, news agency ANI reported.

Police suspect nearly 17-18 rounds were fired at the deceased with an AK-47 assault rifle. Six cartridges were recovered from the spot.

According to IANS, police said the criminals stopped the former mayor’s vehicle, fired dozens of bullets at the duo and fled.

A case has been registered in this regard.

