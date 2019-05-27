Bihar: Muslim vendor shot at after revealing his identity to man

A Muslim vendor from Begusarai has alleged that he was shot at by a man after the latter asked him his name. He alleged that a local youth, identified as Rajiv Yadav, first asked his name and after knowing that he was a Muslim said: “You should have been in Pakistan”.

However, Begusarai Police said there had been no mention of “any such provocative remarks” in Qasim’s statement to the police and that he was shot at after an argument over bargaining. Cheria Bariarpur Police said a case had been lodged against Yadav for attempt to murder and under Arms Act provisions.

A video has gone viral since the incident on May 21 evening, showing an injured Qasim telling a local reporter that he was shot at after a local youth Rajiv Yadav, who was in an inebriated state, asked his name. “When I said I am Mohammed Qasim, he (Rajiv) abused me and said, “Tumko to Pakistan me hona chahiye (You should be been in Pakistan)”. The victim further said that nobody came forward to help him as Yadav whipped out a pistol and shot him in the back.

With bullet injuries in waist and back, Qasim has been recovering at a government hospital where doctors said he was out of danger. The victim, who sells daily use items such as soaps and utensils in a market near block town of Cheria Bariarpur, said even local sarpanch did not help him.

Begusarai Superintendent of Police Awkash Kumar, however, told The Indian Express: “We have lodged a case against Rajiv Yadav for attempt to murder and also under provisions of Arms Act. Our investigation shows Yadav shot at Qasim after an argument over bargaining over some goods”. Asked about the content of the video gone viral, the SP said: “In his written statement to Cheria Bariarpur police, Qasim only mentioned about being shot after an argument. There is no mention of any such thing he is seen saying in the video”.

The SP said the police had been conducting raids to arrest the accused. He added that there had been unnecessary attempts to sensationalise the matter.