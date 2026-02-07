Bihar MP Pappu Yadav arrested in 1995 case

Independent MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav was moved from IGIMS to PMCH, following his arrest by Patna Police in a 1995 case.

By: Express News Service
1 min readFeb 7, 2026 09:11 AM IST
Independent MP Pappu Yadav was taken into custody by Patna Police late Friday from his residence. (File Photo)Independent MP Pappu Yadav was taken into custody by Patna Police late Friday from his residence. (File Photo)
Independent MP Rajesh Ranjan, popularly known as Pappu Yadav, is being shifted from IGIMS to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) for treatment.

He was arrested by Patna Police late Friday from his residence in connection with a 1995 forgery case, a report from PTI stated.

Police said further legal procedures for Yadav’s are underway.

