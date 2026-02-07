Bihar MP Pappu Yadav arrested in 1995 case

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Independent MP Rajesh Ranjan, popularly known as Pappu Yadav, is being shifted from IGIMS to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) for treatment.
He was arrested by Patna Police late Friday from his residence in connection with a 1995 forgery case, a report from PTI stated.
VIDEO | Patna: Independent MP Pappu Yadav being shifted to PMCH from IGIMS.
Rajesh Ranjan, popularly known as Pappu Yadav, was arrested by Patna Police late Friday from his residence in connection with a case dating back to 1995.#PappuYadav #BiharNews #Patna
(Full video… pic.twitter.com/EPhDPeEmuh
— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 7, 2026
Police said further legal procedures for Yadav’s are underway.
