Bihar: Mob throws murder accused, policeman off first-floor balcony

A mob on Friday threw a man out of the first-floor balcony of a house injuring him seriously after he allegedly shot dead another person, and they resorted to violence in which 11 policemen were injured at Bihar Sharif in Nalanda district.

The crowd also pushed off a policeman from the same balcony when he had gone to save the person, Superintendent of Police Sudhir Kumar Porika said. Six journalists were injured in the violence in Mahalpar area in Bihar Sharif.

The incident, a video of which has gone viral on social media, took place when the accused was hiding in a house after gunning down a 28-year-old man identified as Diwakar Kumar and was captured by the local people, the SP said. They beat him up and threw him off the first-floor balcony of the house injuring him seriously. One policeman who tried to rescue the accused was pushed off the balcony too and he was also injured, he said.

#WATCH: Man being thrown off a balcony in Nalanda’s Bihar Sharif by group of people. The man, a murder accused, has been admitted to hospital. Locals had vandalised the area when he had attempted to escape after committing the murder. 9 people arrested in this connection. #Bihar pic.twitter.com/Kz49XL3ZOb — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2018

The mob ransacked the house and torched at least six vehicles. Altogether 11 policemen including two deputy SP level officers were injured in a clash with locals who indulged in stone pelting, the SP said.

Nine persons were arrested in this connection, Porika said adding that heavy police force have been deployed in the area. The situation is under control now, he added.

