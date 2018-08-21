Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 21, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years
Bihar: Mob thrashes woman, parades her naked on suspicion of killing a youth

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 21, 2018 11:18:04 am
A day after a woman was beaten up, stripped and paraded naked in Bihar’s Bhojpur district by a mob, 15 people were arrested on Tuesday. The irate mob suspected her to be involved in the alleged murder of a 19-year-old man, police said.

The body of Vimalesh Sah, who was reported missing, was found near a railway track on Monday morning, Bhojpur Superintendent of Police Avakash Kumar told PTI.

Villagers from Damodarpur, where Sah lived with his family, rushed to the spot, and some of them suspected that those living in a red-light area near the railway track would have strangled the youth.

The villagers then went on a rampage, setting on fire a number of shops and beating up several residents in the area. They dragged out a woman on the street, ripped off her clothes and paraded her naked while kicking and slapping her, the SP said.

The mob also hurled stones at a train passing through the area. The police had to fire in the air to disperse the mob, the SP said, adding, a few rounds were also fired by the villagers.

A heavy deployment of police personnel has been made in the area, the SP said. He said a case would be registered and arrests would be made soon.

with PTI inputs

