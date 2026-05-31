Bihar MLC polls: NDA eyes 9 seats as political heirs enter the race

Several dynasts are reportedly vying for the 10 Bihar MLC seats that are due for biennial elections on June 18.

While Health Minister Nishant Kumar, son of former CM Nitish Kumar; and Panchayati Raj Minister Deepak Prakash, son of RLM chief and Rajya Sabha MP Upendra Kushwaha, are all set to get MLC berths from their respective parties, LJP(RV) chief and Union cabinet minister Chirag Paswan has to decide among his nephew Seemant Mrinal, brother-in-law Ved Prakash Pandey and former MLC Hulash Pandey. HAM(S) chief and Union cabinet minister Jitan Ram Manjhi is reportedly trying to get MLC berth for his son Praveen Kumar Suman. His elder son Santosh Kumar Suman is an MLC and minister. His daughter-in-law Deepa Manjhi is an MLA from Imamganj.