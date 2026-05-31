Bihar MLC polls: NDA eyes 9 seats as political heirs enter the race

Several dynasts are reportedly vying for the 10 Bihar MLC seats that are due for biennial elections on June 18.
While Health Minister Nishant Kumar, son of former CM Nitish Kumar; and Panchayati Raj Minister Deepak Prakash, son of RLM chief and Rajya Sabha MP Upendra Kushwaha, are all set to get MLC berths from their respective parties, LJP(RV) chief and Union cabinet minister Chirag Paswan has to decide among his nephew Seemant Mrinal, brother-in-law Ved Prakash Pandey and former MLC Hulash Pandey. HAM(S) chief and Union cabinet minister Jitan Ram Manjhi is reportedly trying to get MLC berth for his son Praveen Kumar Suman. His elder son Santosh Kumar Suman is an MLC and minister. His daughter-in-law Deepa Manjhi is an MLA from Imamganj.
According to sources, in the Opposition camp, the RJD is caught in a bind between choosing RJD chief Lalu Prasad and former CM Rabri Devi’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav and the couple’s daughter Rohini Acharya. Outgoing party MLC Sunil Singh is also said to be in the reckoning.
Tej Pratap Yadav, who heads Janshakti Janata Party, would have to return to the RJD if he is being nominated. Rohini Acharya, who was allegedly upset with her parents and brother Tejashwi Yadav, might be offered a seat as part of a ‘patch-up deal’.
As per the current strength in the Assembly, NDA can win nine seats, while the Opposition RJD might have to remain satisfied with one. To get elected, each contestant will require the support of 25 MLAs.
In the 75-member Bihar Upper House, MLAs elect 27 MLCs while 12 members are nominated by the Governor. Local bodies elect 24 members whereas six MLCs are elected by graduate and teacher constituencies each.
The equations are pretty clear: Between the BJP and the JD(U), only one party can get four seats and the other has to settle for three seats. The smaller NDA allies – LJP(RV), HAM(S) and RLM – can get a seat each if the BJP and the JD(U) agree to field three contestants each.
Santosh Singh is a Senior Assistant Editor with The Indian Express since June 2008.
Expertise
He covers Bihar with main focus on politics, society and governance.
Investigative and explanatory stories are also his forte. Singh has 25 years of experience in print journalism covering Bihar, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka.
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