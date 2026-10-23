74.5% voting in teachers’ seats, 43% in graduate constituencies as MLC polls test NDA post-Nitish

Four Teachers’ constituencies in Bihar recorded a voter turnout of 74.5 percent and four Graduate constituencies 43 percent in elections to eight Legislative Council seats on Thursday. The high-stakes Patna Teachers’ and Patna Graduates’ seats are being closely watched, with a divided Grand Alliance and the entry of the Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) adding a triangular contest to the electoral battle.

The Patna Graduates’ seat, where JD(U) chief spokesperson Neeraj Kumar was seeking re-election for a fourth term, saw a challenge from party MLA Anant Singh, who openly campaigned for JSP candidate Anuj Singh. Neeraj Kumar, who was hospitalised during the campaign, was discharged just a day before polling.

Election officials, however, said the final turnout figures could see an upward revision, as voters who were standing in queues at 4 pm were allowed to cast their ballots.

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According to the Election Commission of India, the Kosi Graduates’ constituency recorded the highest turnout among the four Graduate seats at 52.51 percent, while Patna Graduates recorded the lowest at 36.19 percent. Tirhut and Darbhanga recorded turnouts of 42.15 percent and 42 percent, respectively.

Among the Teachers’ constituencies, Saran recorded the highest turnout at 87.16 percent, followed by Darbhanga at 79 percent, Tirhut at 78.10 percent and Patna at 56.89 percent.

A total of 150 candidates are in the fray across the state’s four Graduate and four Teachers’ constituencies — 90 from the Graduate seats and 60 from the Teachers’ seats. Darbhanga Graduates has the highest number of candidates at 40, while Patna Teachers and Saran Teachers have 18 each.

While the results will not immediately alter the NDA’s broader numerical majority in the Legislative Council, they will serve as a barometer of sentiment among intellectuals and salaried professionals in the state.

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For the NDA, which replaced Nitish Kumar with Samrat Choudhary as Chief Minister earlier this year, the polls are a test of satisfaction with the administration. For the Mahagathbandhan, they offer an opportunity to consolidate any anti-incumbency sentiment, though friendly contests in several seats highlight its internal divisions. For the JSP, the elections mark its first major test of electoral strength across multi-district constituencies.