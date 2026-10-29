In Bihar legislative council poll twist, RJD defeats BJP in second-preference voting

While the BJP had started celebrating its improved tally in MLC polls, with CM Samrat Choudhary even congratulating the party’s Darbhanga Graduate seat candidate Sarvesh Kumar, the second preference voting sprang a pleasant surprise for RJD candidate Anil Kumar Jha.

Jha, who had trailed in all 10 rounds of first preference counting behind BJP’s Kumar, defeated him by a margin of 450 votes after approximately 60 hours of continuous counting and second-preference vote transfers.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) victory now brings its tally at par with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which won two seats. JD (U) and Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) won a seat each while Independents won two seats.