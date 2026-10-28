Big upsets in Bihar MLC polls: Prashant Kishor’s party debuts, BJP veteran loses

While JSP’s Suresh Rai won the Darbhanga teachers’ constituency, RJD’s Dr Sanjeev Kumar defeated BJP’s five-term MLC Nawal Kishore Yadav in the Patna teachers’ constituency.

Written by: Santosh Singh
2 min readPatnaUpdated: Oct 28, 2026 11:48 AM IST
Bihar MLC elections Prashant Kishor Jan SuraajPrashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party will enter the Bihar Legislative Council with its candidate Suresh Rai defeating former Bihar Congress president Madan Mohan Jha in the Darbhanga teachers’ constituency. (File Photo)
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The Patna, Tirhut and Darbhanga teachers’ constituencies in Bihar delivered a series of upsets on Wednesday as results of four of the eight Member of Legislative Council (MLC) seats were declared, with the Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) making its debut in the Bihar Legislative Council and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) defeating BJP’s five-term MLC Nawal Kishore Yadav.

The BJP, the RJD, the JSP, and an Independent candidate won a seat each.

In the Darbhanga teachers’ constituency, JSP’s Suresh Rai defeated former Bihar Congress president and two-time MLC Madan Mohan Jha, emerging as a giant-killer and securing the debut of Prashant Kishor’s party in the Legislative Council.

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Also Read | JD(U) vs JD(U) in MLC polls: How a feud handed Prashant Kishor a chance

The Patna teachers’ constituency also produced a major upset, with RJD candidate Dr Sanjeev Kumar defeating Yadav. The victory is being seen as a significant boost for the RJD. Kumar, a former JD(U) MLA, had joined the RJD ahead of the Assembly elections.

In the Tirhut teachers’ constituency, BJP candidate Narendra Prasad Singh defeated sitting CPI MLC Sanjay Singh, while Independent candidate Bhushan Kumar Jha finished runner-up.

Meanwhile, in the Patna graduates’ constituency, JD(U)’s chief spokesperson, Neeraj Kumar, was leading the race against RJD’s Dilip Rai. JSP candidate Anuj Singh, backed by Mokama MLA Anant Singh, was in third place. Anant was recently expelled from the JD(U) for anti-party activities.

Elections were held in four graduates’ constituencies—Patna, Darbhanga, Tirhut, and Kosi—and four teachers’ constituencies—Patna, Darbhanga, Tirhut, and Saran.

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Santosh Singh
Santosh Singh
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Santosh Singh is a Senior Assistant Editor with The Indian Express since June 2008. Expertise He covers Bihar with main focus on politics, society and governance. Investigative and explanatory stories are also his forte. Singh has 25 years of experience in print journalism covering Bihar, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka.   ... Read More

 

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