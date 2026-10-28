Big upsets in Bihar MLC polls: Prashant Kishor’s party debuts, BJP veteran loses

The Patna, Tirhut and Darbhanga teachers’ constituencies in Bihar delivered a series of upsets on Wednesday as results of four of the eight Member of Legislative Council (MLC) seats were declared, with the Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) making its debut in the Bihar Legislative Council and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) defeating BJP’s five-term MLC Nawal Kishore Yadav.

The BJP, the RJD, the JSP, and an Independent candidate won a seat each.

In the Darbhanga teachers’ constituency, JSP’s Suresh Rai defeated former Bihar Congress president and two-time MLC Madan Mohan Jha, emerging as a giant-killer and securing the debut of Prashant Kishor’s party in the Legislative Council.