Bihar minority welfare minister says his ancestors were Hindu

Saturday, July 10, 2021
In Hajipur on Thursday night, Jama Khan was responding to reporters’ queries over alleged conversions in Uttar Pradesh.

By: Express News Service | Patna |
July 10, 2021 6:08:41 am
Khan, the lone BSP MLA from Chainpur (Kaimur) who recently joined the JD(U) and became a minister, said: “My ancestors were from Rajasthan and they were Rajputs. They had converted to Islam later.”

Bihar’s Minority Welfare Minister Jama Khan of the JD (U) has said that his ancestors were Rajputs from Rajasthan.

He added that his ancestors Bhagwan Singh and his younger brother Jay Ram Singh were upper caste Rajputs who had come to Kaimur in the 14th century. He said that while his direct ancestor Bhagwan Singh converted to Islam, his brother Jay Ram Singh remained a Hindu.

“I still have Hindu relatives in Saraiya village, close to my Naughara village in Chainpur area of Kaimur,” said the minister.

