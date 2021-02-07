In Bihar, four booked for rape, murder of 12-yr-old

All 11 accused have also been booked under POCSO Act.

East Champaran police in Bihar have booked four people for alleged rape and murder of a 12-year-old girl, and seven others for alleged destruction of evidence.

Two of them have been arrested, the police said Saturday.

On Saturday, the local police station in-charge was suspended for purportedly delaying lodging an FIR and for not conducting a postmortem despite knowledge of the crime.

All 11 accused have also been booked under POCSO Act.

The crime took place on January 21 at a rented accommodation at a market in East Champaran. The victim’s father, a resident of Nepal, sells tea during the day and works as nightwatchman at the local market, it is learnt.

The accused allegedly burnt the victim’s body and threatened her father with dire consequences; he did not approach the police with a complaint. The victim’s father filed an application before the sub divisional police officer of Motihari to file an FIR, which was eventually registered on February 3. On February 2, an audio conversation between the police in-charge (name withheld) and one Ramesh Sah went viral – in it, they were heard purportedly discussing disposing of the girl’s body.

East Champaran SP Navin Chandra Jha told the media: “We suspended the police station in-charge on Saturday for dereliction of duty, and for not conducting postmorem and delaying filing of FIR despite knowledge of the incident. We have taken serious note of the incident and are conducting raids to arrest the accused.”

In the FIR, the girl’s father stated that she was alone at home on January 21, with her mother gone to Nepal and brother out for work, when the crime took place.

All accused are from the locality where the crime took place.